Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to Match of the Day: "Good afternoon, yes I am very proud of our work of the players, the supporters and it is the last match in a row we kept a clean sheet. The best challenge we have head in our way was today and we did it. We an look u more or not. Our new target was to be top ten, we have to now get the second target to fight to be accounted and fight for a European position."

On European prospects: "Yes the first target was to escape the bottom, we did, the next was to get in the top-half, we are. We are being very demanding to add anew target top be in the top six but of course we are going to face the teams that are now fighting for that. Today we showed and we believe with our supporters we can do that."

On Ollie Watkins: "Yes [he was good in] both boxes. Our box to try and get a clean sheet again and of course in the opponents box to score I think the performance now of Ollie is fantastic He needs his team mates and they are very happy because he is very humble. He is every day trying to improve and learn more and that is the way I want everybody to be. He is a very good example.

"He is adding a lot of things and I think he has always scored but he is now understanding a little bit more to understand how he can attack the spaces, when he has to drop to get the ball and set the ball. He is understanding everything as as striker and he is scoring because he is feeling very [happy]."