The UCI Cycling World Championship are coming to Glasgow in August and football fans across Scotland have been urged to plan ahead to avoid any delays in attending matches.

The event starts just two days before league action kicks off again on August 5 with increased strain expected to be placed on the public transport network.

An SPFL statement says: "The Scottish Professional Football League has been advised the event will likely impact travel surrounding games in the city at the start of the league season, and that supporters should allow additional time for journeys to matches.

"Matches taking part in the cinch Premiership during the event include Celtic v Ross County at Celtic Park on 5 August and Rangers v Livingston at Ibrox on 12 August.

"Fans passing through Glasgow city centre on the way to a match elsewhere in Scotland in the SPFL or SWPL during the event may also face delays."