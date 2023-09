Recent signing Jeremy Doku, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about his debut for Manchester City in Saturday's win over Fulham: "I'm very happy to play with this team. It's a dream come true and I'm very happy that we could win because that is most important."

On playing alongside Erling Haaland: "He smells the goals. In a difficult game like this, he can score three goals easily. You can see the quality of the player."

Get Man City news and analysis sent direct to your device