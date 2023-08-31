PAOK 4-0 Hearts (6-1 agg): What they said

Hearts' head coach Frank McAvoy tells BBC Scotland: "I'm not here to make excuses. We changed it second-half to try and be more direct and get the next goal in the game. If you get that you never know.

"The goals we conceded were pretty poor. The disappointing part for us was that we didn't keep the ball well enough, particularly first-half. The first goal, I don't know what you say. The boy is offside. It was an uphill battle from there. The second goal is poor - we don't defend at the back stick or in the middle of the goal.

"It's difficult for me to stand here try and defend that because we didn't do well enough. It's a sore night for us.

"We need to put it to bed. It's gone now. That's down to failings from last season, not finishing third. We can't dwell on it.

"We've fallen short. We've got to concentrate on ourselves. We need to make Tynecastle a hard place for anyone to come, and try and pick up our form away from home - which hasn't been good enough, if I'm honest."