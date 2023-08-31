New Everton arrival Beto says he "can't promise goals, but can promise effort" after scoring on his debut in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old was warmly welcomed by the travelling fans who will be hoping he can help ease the Tofees' goalscoring woes.

"It's great for me, wow. I just came in, it was my first game and they're already singing 'Beto, Beto, Beto'," said the Portuguese attacker to evertontv, external.

"This is unbelievable. I just want to promise them I will do whatever it takes to take them higher (in the table). I can't promise goals, but I can promise effort. That's my number one weapon.

"I'm really happy to score on my debut and help the team win the game. I am looking forward to playing the next games and playing with my new team-mates. To keep winning.

"I know the Premier League is another level, the best league in the world. I want to get ready for that."