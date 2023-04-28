'Rangers getting closer, but Celtic head to Hampden fuelled by belief'

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes Rangers have "got closer" to Ange Postecoglou's side, but he's convinced his fellow Australian will maintain his unbeaten record against Michael Beale in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Postecoglou has steered Celtic to two wins and a draw in Glasgow derbies since Beale took charge at Ibrox, while it's currently five unbeaten overall for the Hoops against Rangers.

“If there’s one team that’s going to be full of confidence and going into this with belief it’s going to be us, it’s going to be Celtic because of the previous results,” McDonald told the Celtic View podcast.

“A new manager's come into the football club as well, he’s not managed to turn Celtic or Ange over at the moment.

“They’ve got closer, they are competing a lot more, they’re pressing a lot higher than what they were previously which is causing a bit more trouble for Celtic in terms of their build-up and their patterns.

“The last game that Celtic played it was all about getting the victory and getting the points. Yes, there may have been a little bit of nerve within that but Celtic still dominated that game and even though they didn’t play at their highest or their potential, their possession stats were through the roof.

“Once the opportunities presented themselves they took them and with that man Kyogo up top and his goal record this season, he’s been absolutely wonderful and a real worry for any team.

“I certainly know which team I’d like to be lining up for this weekend.

"As a whole it’s 1-1 in terms of those Hampden showdowns in the last year but if Celtic play to their potential like we’ve seen and if they can dominate the game early, get on the ball and move through Callum McGregor, it could be a wonderful day once again.”