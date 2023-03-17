David Moyes after West Ham breezed past AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League: "We did a really professional job. It was always a risky game as if they got a goal back we'd maybe get a bit anxious.

"It's really pleasing. It doesn't happen all the time - two quarter-finals in two years in Europe.

"We've had some great trips, played in some brilliant stadiums. It's been great for the club, the staff and the players."

Did you know? This was West Ham's 10th-straight win in the Europa Conference League this season.

On goalscorer Gianluca Scamacca: "He did OK. The goal was a wee bit fortunate but he needs goals for confidence.

"He's a really good lad and did a lot of good things tonight. Hopefully it will bring him on."