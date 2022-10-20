David Martindale is looking forward to his side's trip to face Rangers at Ibrox given VAR will be in operation.

T﻿he Livingston boss believes the teams with the bigger supports tend to "help make the referee's mind up".

"It's the referee's impulses, I don't think they are biased. I just think when there are 8,000 [away fans at Livingston's home games] or 50-60,000 fans calling for a foul, the balance of probability falls in their favour rather than ours," said Martindale.

"So I am quite happy to be going to Ibrox with VAR in place to be honest."

R﻿angers were booed off by their own fans after the League Cup last-eight win over Dundee on Wednesday and Martindale aims to tap into that frustration.

"Any time you go to the Old Firm you are trying to stay in the game as long as you can because the fans demand certain standards from their team," he added.

"If they have not scored two goals within 15-30 minutes, the fans can get a wee bit restless.

"Whenever you go to Ibrox, Parkhead, that's part of the game-plan. Try to frustrate the teams, that also leads to frustration in the stands."