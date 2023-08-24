Aberdeen will have a hard time beating Hacken at their "Fort Knox" Bravida Arena, says Robert Laul from the Gothenburg Post.

The Swedish journalist believes Hacken have an advantage of being 20 games into their season when they face the Dons in the Europa League play-off first leg.

“It’s one of the biggest games this club has ever played, they have the chance to go to the Europa League, they have never been there before,” said Laul.

“If they get there, it will be a lot of money for the club and they will go on a level that very few Swedish clubs have been on.

“It is an important game, I think it will be equal, Hacken has a good chance to win but they can also lose.

“They call this arena Fort Knox because it’s hard for the opponent to beat them, they almost win every game here, and they score in every game, they’ve scored 50 goals this season.

“They’re used to winning and scoring here and in these qualifications rounds that means you can win at your home ground.

“With the first game at home, they always score and I think they will win here.

“They will put big pressure on Aberdeen who have only had a couple of league games. It will be a tough game for both teams, but that will be the advantage for Hacken.”