Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

I think it is real. It is not necessarily more real than it was this time last year, as Wolves have shown they can put out a competitive team, and it is not necessarily more real for them than it is for half of the division.

They have lost players during the summer, none more high-profile than Ruben Neves, who was thought for much of last season to be indispensable - and yet Wolves beat Chelsea and Brentford during his two-match suspension in April.

For some time now, Wolves have been operating with a minimalist squad; for the first two or three years under Nuno Espirito Santo, the squad retained extraordinarily consistent levels of form and fitness. But that was the exception, not a new normal.

Wolves may have enough strength to be fine, but they will be reliant on luck with injuries rather more than some of their rivals.