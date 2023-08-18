Denholm in dreamland after going from Hearts scrapheap to Euro stage

Aidan Denholm refused to give up on his Hearts dream, even when the club cut him loose this summer.

Now the youngster is pinching himself after his perseverance paid off with a starring role on the European stage as he makes the most of a lifeline handed to him by Steven Naismith.

Midfielder Denholm, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at East Fife before being one of five Hearts academy graduates released in June.

He went on trial to a club in England and was on the way home when he took a call from Hearts technical director Naismith offering him a second chance at Tynecastle.

He has seized it with both hands. Having come off the bench in Trondheim, Denholm made his first Heart start on Thursday night and delivered an impressive display as they hit back from 3-1 down against Rosenborg to reach the Europa Conference League play-offs.

“It was pretty upsetting [being let go], but you’ve got to respect the decision,” Denholm said.

“I’ve been here since I was eight and it was a bit deflating. I still came in, did extra work and tried to catch the manager’s eye and luckily enough I did.

“It wasn’t about proving a point to anyone, because I knew I had the ability to do it, it’s more just getting the opportunity and I’m glad I did.

“It’s praise to Naisy, Frankie [McAvoy] and Gordy [Forrest] for trusting me on a big occasion like this. I just hope I repaid them.

"It’s hard to keep your cool at a sell-out Tynecastle, I’m a Hearts fan and it’s what you dream of, but it was brilliant. It’s a bit surreal.

“My mum and dad were in the stands tonight. My granda had a wee tear in his eye. I’ve got to keep going, I want to stay in the team as long as I can.”