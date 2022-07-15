Next stop, Vegas!
Thank you so much for having us, @UCLA! 🔵#BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/n1DTJOT9tk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2022
Chelsea concluded their week of intense training at UCLA with a group photo with the campus staff.
Thomas Tuchel's side will now fly to Las Vegas, for the first of three pre-season games in the USA, where they'll play Club America on Saturday (Sunday, 03:00 BST).
The club compete in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican football and have won 13 league titles.
New signing Raheem Sterling could make his first debut for the Blues.