Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Tempting as it is to relive the glory days of when a Chelsea striker last banged in goals for fun, it is doubtful the current Diego Costa would cut it.

Were it not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring two strikers' finishes against Palace and AC Milan, a misty-eyed Blues supporter could have been forgiven for looking longingly at the Wolves bench on Saturday.

Even forgetting the tantrum Costa threw to force his exit from Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea fans wrote off as Costa being Costa, the Brazil striker is now 33 and was never super quick anyway.

At his peak, he would have doubtless dragged this team forward, but when a player has been released by his last two clubs the writing is on the wall. With Aubameyang firing and Armando Broja waiting, the game moves on leaving sentiment in its wake, much like Costa used to do to opposition defences.

Wolves: Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Diego Costa actually looked fairly sharp against West Ham, which is encouraging. He played about 30 minutes, showed intelligence and managed his lack of match fitness well. Wolves definitely looked more threatening with him on the field, and his experience will only help in the dressing room.

However, he probably wouldn't make it into the Chelsea squad. They seem to be doing quite well without him. He does still have the footballing brain and experience to do well in the Premier League as long as he builds up his game time and gets match fit.

Wolves' striker injuries left them needing a goalscorer - with the only option being a free agent like Costa - and I like him. I think he will add excitement, steel and goals, which Wolves desperately need right now.

I can't wait to see him in action against Chelsea.

