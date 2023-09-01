Analysis: Luton Town 1-2 West Ham

West Ham fans appeared pessimistic about their prospects for 2023-24 just a matter of weeks ago - Declan Rice left for Arsenal on 15 July and they didn't start to bring in any replacements until 10 August.

But with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in midfield, West Ham look to have done some good business, while Mohammed Kudus, who made his debut with a cameo appearance against Luton, also has the potential to be a great addition.

They've hit the ground running on the field too and are unbeaten in four outings, including wins against Brighton and Chelsea, with 10 points to show.

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham's hero in last season's Europa Conference League final, continues to show his importance to the side with his goal against Luton taking his tally for the term to three.

The Hammers can be proud of their exploits to this point but they have some tough tests on the horizon after the upcoming international break, with Manchester City visiting London Stadium on 16 September and a trip to Liverpool to follow on 24 September.