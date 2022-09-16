Gary O'Neil says the affection for Eddie Howe lingers at Bournemouth - but that will not get in the way of trying to get one over on the now Newcastle head coach on Saturday.

H﻿owe oversaw the Cherries' remarkable rise through the divisions before establishing them in the Premier League for five seasons.

A﻿fter a two-year hiatus in the Championship, Bournemouth are back and, although currently managerless, they will hope to dent the Magpies' decent start to the season.

"﻿You can always feel the appreciation towards Eddie from everyone connected with the club," said O'Neil, who has drawn one and won one of his two games as interim boss.

"﻿Look at where the club was when he took over to where it is now and a huge part of that is down to his work. The job he did here was incredible.

"﻿The fans are obviously very grateful for that - but we go there to cause them some problems."

N﻿ewcastle have lost just one of their first six, a 98th-minute Liverpool winner ending their unbeaten record, but have impressed under Howe and O'Neil is under no illusions about the size of this weekend's task.

"﻿They are a very good side and it's a really tough place to go," he said. "I expect them to be around the top eight this season and it looks like Eddie is doing another good job with their squad.

"﻿It's another big test for us but one we're definitely looking forward to."