Clement Lenglet has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The France centre-back has experience of English football after spending the 2022-23 season with Tottenham Hotspur, where he made 35 appearances.

He will add competition to a Villa backline weakened by the long-term injury to Tyrone Mings.

How are you feeling about the signing, Villa fans? Have your say here

