Your Brentford team of the season

Brentford's first Premier League season began with a bang with a fantastic home win over Arsenal way back in August, and they impressed so many along the way as they ended in 13th place.

Thomas Frank called upon many of the players who had driven the Bees to the top flight in the first place, but who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Brentford's number one David Raya missed a significant portion of the campaign with a knee injury picked up in October. Alvaro Fernandez was a good deputy, but Raya is your selection for your team.

Defenders

Your favoured formation is a 4-3-3 and Kristoffer Ajer, a summer signing from Celtic starts at right-back in your team of the season.

Pontus Jansson partners Ethan Pinnock in the heart of the defence and Rico Henry starts at left-back after an impressive maiden Premier League campaign.

Midfielders

Vitaly Janelt is in your midfield three after featuring in 31 Premier League games for the Bees. The highlight of his campaign came when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Like Janelt, Christian Norgaard was a mainstay for Frank, making 35 league appearances - and he duly takes his place in the centre of your midfield. And January signing Christian Eriksen completes the trio after making a huge impact over the second half of the season.

Attackers

Ivan Toney was your most selected player overall after scoring 12 league goals, and he leads the line for your team of the season.

Sergi Canos was your sixth most selected player overall and takes his place on the right of your front three. And Bryan Mbeumo, who made 35 league appearances and topped your selections on both wings, completes your attack.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio London's Phil Parry? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:25 to find out...