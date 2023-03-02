Sean Dyche has urged his Everton players to "be the man who makes the difference" in their relegation fight.

The Toffees boss is no stranger to battles at the bottom of the table after several relegation battles while in charge at Burnley.

After Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Arsenal, he said it is vital Everton's players put the result behind them as quickly as possible.

"It's essential," he told the club's website.

"I've not been naïve to the challenge. There are plenty of good players here and now it's about standing up individually because it rubs off very quickly.

"One of my sayings is, 'eB the man who makes the difference' and that rubs off but now the whole team has to go out with that mentality.

"We've seen it since I've been here, so it is there but now we have to take it on the road because we can't just rely on our home form and home fans."