Klopp on contract extension, Salah and Newcastle

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On signing a two-year extension to his contract: "We are in a very positive mood as a family. We love being here and we want to make the club as successful as possible, for as long as possible. I will stay as long as it makes sense for both sides."

  • He doesn’t think his deal will affect negotiations with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane: "My relationship with Mo and Sadio is great. Knowing who the manager will be is important, but there are always more things to think about. I don’t think this will be the one decisive thing."

  • Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas will be unavailable for selection, and nor will Roberto Firmino: "Bobby is not a serious injury, we’re still convinced of that, but he’s already taken a bit longer. He hasn’t trained yet so we need to gather further information and find a way to get him back."

  • He praised the performance against Villarreal: "It’s not easy to play like this every three days. Our biggest limitations are in our head. I wasn’t surprised by how we played – in that game it was not easy to deal with us. I liked it."

  • On Newcastle’s outstanding form: "They are obviously in a really good moment. They have made smart moves in January and the players they already had have grown into a confident team. It will be a difficult one for us and we have to make sure we’re ready for it."

