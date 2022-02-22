When was the last time Leeds won a league game at Anfield?
If you're a Leeds United fan, Anfield hasn't been a happy hunting ground in the top flight in recent years.
Marcelo Bielsa takes his team to Merseyside on Wednesday hoping to secure the club's first victory over Liverpool in the league since a 2-1 win in April 2001.
David O'Leary's side were in blistering form that day and stunned the Anfield crowd with two first-half goals.
There were only four minutes on the clock when Rio Ferdinand headed the visitors in front from an Ian Harte corner, before Harry Kewell slipped in Lee Bowyer after a mistake by Steven Gerrard to double their lead in front of the jubilant away supporters.
Liverpool's fightback was engineered by Gerrard in the second half. Michael Owen supplied the perfect cross for the 20-year-old midfielder to fire home at the far post and throw the Reds a lifeline.
However, the day then turned sour for Gerrard after a mistimed challenge on David Batty earned the midfielder a second yellow card and he was sent off.
The win for Leeds saw them move up to third in the table and into the Champions League spots, while opening a six-point gap over fourth-placed Liverpool.
"I thought we were excellent because we had to come here and win," said O'Leary after the game. "And totally deserved to do so."