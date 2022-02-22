If you're a Leeds United fan, Anfield hasn't been a happy hunting ground in the top flight in recent years.

Marcelo Bielsa takes his team to Merseyside on Wednesday hoping to secure the club's first victory over Liverpool in the league since a 2-1 win in April 2001.

David O'Leary's side were in blistering form that day and stunned the Anfield crowd with two first-half goals.

There were only four minutes on the clock when Rio Ferdinand headed the visitors in front from an Ian Harte corner, before Harry Kewell slipped in Lee Bowyer after a mistake by Steven Gerrard to double their lead in front of the jubilant away supporters.