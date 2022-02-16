Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BT Sport: "Incredibly physical game and we had to find a way.

"In a game like this you have to keep the ball longer and that didn't happen often enough. But you cannot come here and hope you have a brilliant day and that is the only chance to get a result.

"We did not have a brilliant day but a good enough day to be a deserved winner because we scored two wonderful goals.

"After the game I couldn't care less but in the game we didn't finish situations often enough. Very often, their situations were offside. This really kills me. You can see it is offside but they let it run and then forget to raise the flag."