Manchester City defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte could be available after spells out with injury and illness respectively.

Back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega may miss out after injuring his hand in the midweek win at Bristol City.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has shaken off the ankle injury that he picked up in the Carabao Cup final.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope returns from suspension and winger Anthony Gordon will be included after he was cup tied on Sunday.

