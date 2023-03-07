Jamaal Lascelles said "no footballer wants to sit on the bench", but he has no complaints after how well his Newcastle team-mates have been performing.

The Magpies captain made only his second Premier League start of the season at the weekend and replaced Fabian Schar, who missed out after suffering concussion in the Carabao Cup final.

Lascelles told BBC Radio Newcastle: "I've had to be on the bench for a while because of how well the team has done - and they've been fantastic.

"I've been waiting for my turn and staying ready for when I'm called upon.

"No footballer wants to sit on the bench, but I accept when a team is playing well and has got a brilliant defensive record, that's how football works.

"It will never change my mood or change the professional I am, it'll just make me try harder and support the team."