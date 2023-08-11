Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves on Monday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On whether Harry Maguire would be available after West Ham had a £30m bid accepted for the England defender: "Of course."

On Harry Kane's impending move to Bayern Munich: "He's a great striker and has all the conditions and abilities for what you want to see in a striker. It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely. We have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice."

On the fitness of new signing Rasmus Hojlund: "Had a small issue and he's not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so we have to train him. Prognosis is difficult always to say."

Ten Hag confirmed Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo were long-term absentees: "There is disappointment about Kobbie, absolutely - but that's what happens when you go to the limits."

On Wolves' change of manager: "Some uncertainty but it's up to them and we have to look at our own game."

