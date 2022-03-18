A statement night for London Stadium

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham have not had a seamless move from their beloved Boleyn Ground to the London Stadium.

However, this game exploded the myth that there is a lack of atmosphere at the stadium solely because of the running track which, in any case, is reduced in its impact since the stands behind each goal were squared off at the start of the season.

There was no lack of atmosphere on this occasion, a game, West Ham said, was played in front of the highest number of club supporters ever to see a match.

The build-up was heightened by a pre-match light show. The bubbles floated into the night sky and when Tomas Soucek's header found the far corner in the 39th minute, the place erupted.

Celebration was replaced by tension the longer the game went on.

But when Andriy Yarmolenko struck the decisive final blow in the 112th minute, the home fans turned up the volume once more.

London Stadium has waited six years for a statement night to go alongside the memories that were left behind in the three-and-a-half mile move.

Now they have one. And on this evidence, the journey might not be over yet.