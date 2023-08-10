Chelsea's pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has been one of the ongoing transfer stories of the summer.

The Guardian reports that a deal might be getting closer, but Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that Chelsea may consider looking elsewhere because of Brighton's asking price.

"He's a really good player and more evidence of Brighton's magnificent recruitment strategy, but they've been holding out for £100m and he's not worth £100m," said Edwards.

"Chelsea are probably right on this occasion to dig in.

"The problem you have when you ask for too much money is that clubs look elsewhere. The Athletic is reporting Chelsea have made a bid close to £48m for Romeo Lavia at Southampton. Liverpool want Lavia as well and have not been willing to pay that amount of money.

"It could be that Chelsea say 'you're asking too much for Caicedo so we'll go elsewhere'. That gets quite close to Southampton's valuation of £50m [for Lavia], and it could be that Caicedo ends up being frustrated."

