Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Where will you finish? 12th, which is fine. While it would be ideal to keep progressing each season, to beat last term's 59 points and ninth place is a tall order, especially without Ivan Toney until January, and probably David Raya. Earning fewer points would not be failure. Comfortable Premier League survival is a huge achievement.

Young talent to break through? This is a big year for Keane Lewis-Potter. The talented winger was a record signing last summer but his first season was disrupted by injury. He has impressed in pre-season though and this campaign could be his Premier League breakthrough moment.

Who needs to move on? Sadly, Sergi Canos. His transfer saga has dragged on all summer, he is clearly no longer in our plans and now wants to be elsewhere. He will be fondly remembered though for his huge contribution.

Happy with your manager? Extremely! Thomas Frank will go down as probably our best manager ever. Even if we were to be relegated, his job is quite rightly secure.

Who will be your best signing? Kevin Schade, whose move from Freiburg was made permanent in the summer. The exciting winger has pace to burn and will surprise other clubs.

What are you most looking forward to? Seeing us take on the Premier League big boys as equals once again, and if TV do not move the fixture, going to a game on my birthday!

Any other business? Going deep in a cup competition would be very welcome.

