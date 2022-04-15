Hodgson on Hernandez, 'not slipping further behind' and Brentford

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford host Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed Cucho Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season and said "I'm afraid his muscle injury, a hamstring injury, is a serious one. So, I'm afraid we won't be seeing him for a considerable period of time".

In other injury news, Samuel Kalu has an ankle injury, Willy Ekong has a hamstring strain, while Francisco Sierralta has a calf injury. The trio will all miss Saturday's game.

On Brentford, Hodgson said: "We know they are going to be hard to be beat, but the opportunity exists for us".

He added: "We are fully aware that unless we start getting three points from some of these games, we are going to slip even further behind".

On the importance of Saturday's game, he said: "Last week was a must-win too. But we didn't succeed it".

