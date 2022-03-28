Eriksen says Denmark goal 'just a warm-up' for Copenhagen return

Christian Eriksen says his goal on his return to the Denmark side was "just a warm-up" for Tuesday's friendly in Copenhagen on the ground at which he suffered his cardiac arrest.

The Brentford midfielder scored his side's second goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss in the Netherlands.

He is now set to start against Serbia on the pitch where he collapsed in last year's Euro 2020 game with Finland.

"That will be even more special," he told Danish TV station Kanal 5.

"[Saturday's goal] was just a warm-up for Tuesday when I'll be running in exactly the place where it happened."

The 30-year-old, who was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker - after his cardiac arrest nine months ago, was given a standing ovation as he was introduced from the bench on Saturday.