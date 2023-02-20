Vassell challenge was 'endangering an opponent's safety'

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was furious with the decision to send off striker Kyle Vassell for a high boot during Killie's 2-0 loss to Hibs on Saturday, but former referee Stuart Dougal believes referee John Beaton made the right call.

"Derek's entitled to his opinion," Dougal said on BBC Scotland's The VARdict. "His team are 2-0 down, so I imagine he's frustrated. It's not guys sitting 50 miles away making the decision, it's the referee.

"By the laws of the game [it is a red card]. If John had stuck to his guns and stuck with a yellow card, I believe the SFA would be telling him if that happens again, its a red card.

It's definitely endangering an opponent's safety. I do have sympathy for the player; I don't think there's excessive force, but it's all about player safety. We need to try to eliminate challenges like that."