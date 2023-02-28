Postecoglou hails 'outstanding leader' McGregor

Ange Postecoglou says the foundation of captain Callum McGregor’s “outstanding” Celtic leadership is he “trains every day like he’s got something to prove”.

McGregor collected his third medal as skipper in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup triumph over Rangers and extended his remarkable personal record on big occasions.

The 29-year-old midfielder has now played in 11 senior cup finals with Celtic and won the lot, while his total trophy haul stands at seven league titles, four Scottish Cups and seven League Cups.

“He is [a serial winner] and it’s credit to him and his family,” manager Postecoglou told Celtic TV. “When you’re part of a winning team it gives you belief and confidence that you can do it again.

“But to do it as a leader adds an extra dimension. He’s followed a fantastic skipper in Scott Brown and saw how he dealt with success, which is really important. It’s not just about attaining success, it’s what you do when you have it.

“You can see with Callum he’s still very measured in the way he embraces what comes his way. He understands that his role in it is to be the leader of a collective effort and never get too far ahead of himself or allow the group to get too far ahead of themselves.

“The most pleasing thing for me is that I know he’ll come back in here today – I said when he played his 400th game that he trains every day like he’s got something to prove – and I’ve got no doubt he’ll come in and do that today.

“That’s the hallmark of an outstanding leader.”