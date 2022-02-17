Transfer news: Pogba open to other Premier League club offers

Midfielder Paul Pogba is open to offers from other Premier League clubs when his Manchester United contract expires in the summer. (Telegraph), external

Jesse Lingard could snub a free transfer to Tottenham at the end of the season as the England forward would prefer to move abroad. (Express), external

Meanwhile, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has made his first United 'signing' - by telling English full-back Brandon Williams, he will definitely return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan to Norwich. (Sun), external

But the club could snub Rangnick's transfer demands again after blocking a January move for RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. (Bild, via Express), external

United are also interested in a move to sign 21-year-old Ajax winger Antony, who could potentially be joined by manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford should a move come to fruition. (90min, via Express), external

