Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Man City
- Published
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against actor Casper van Dien and director Corey Deshon.
Sutton's prediction: 0-2
This is a tricky game for Manchester City because Nottingham Forest have such a good record at the City Ground, where they have not been beaten in the league since September.
I still worry about City's left-back position and you can get at them defensively. Forest will have a real go too at home.
But we saw Pep Guardiola's side flex their muscles when they beat Arsenal to go top of the league on Wednesday. It was a reminder that they have players who can produce moments of brilliance.
City's second-half display really was excellent and I don't even think they have really hit their stride yet, which is ominous for the rest of the Premier League - there is much more to come from them.
Casper's prediction: 0-3
Corey's prediction: 3-1
