What can happen in the Premier League this weekend?

Getty Images

  • Manchester City and Liverpool are already assured of their top-four places. If either club wins this season's Champions League, there is no 'extra' place for English clubs.

  • West Ham cannot make the top four but if they win the Europa League, they will also play in the Champions League group stage.

  • Even if Chelsea lose the FA Cup final, the Blues will play in the Europa League as they cannot now finish lower than fifth.

  • Arsenal are guaranteed a place in the Europa League, as they can’t finish below sixth.

  • If Leicester win the Europa Conference League, they will qualify for the Europa League group stage.