Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Fulham
Published
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against actor Casper van Dien and director Corey Deshon.
Sutton's prediction: 3-1
This should be a decent game between two good teams. Who would have thought at the start of the season that they would be sixth and seventh now, and both fighting for a European place?
Brighton were wasteful against Palace, which is why they dropped points in that one - as well as the VAR offside decision that went against them after the line was drawn on the wrong Eagles defender.
Fulham always create chances too, home and away, so I think there will be goals here - especially if Brighton find their shooting boots.
Casper's prediction: 2-2
Corey's prediction: 2-1
