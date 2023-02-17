Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Fulham

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

This should be a decent game between two good teams. Who would have thought at the start of the season that they would be sixth and seventh now, and both fighting for a European place?

Brighton were wasteful against Palace, which is why they dropped points in that one - as well as the VAR offside decision that went against them after the line was drawn on the wrong Eagles defender.

Fulham always create chances too, home and away, so I think there will be goals here - especially if Brighton find their shooting boots.

Casper's prediction: 2-2

Corey's prediction: 2-1

Find out how Sutton, Casper and Corey think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here