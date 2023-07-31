Winger Tete to make choice - gossip

Tete will make a decision on his future when he returns from his holiday, with Brendan Rodgers keen to bring the Brazilian to Celtic but Fenerbahce leading the race for the winger. (Sabah via Daily Record)

Celtic target Kieran Tierney is prepared to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place in the team after the Scotland defender heart-to-heart with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. (Football Scotland)

Captain Callum McGregor believes Brendan Rodgers having a point to prove on his return to Celtic is "really dangerous" for their rivals. (Daily Record)

