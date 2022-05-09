Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

Southampton fans will perhaps be thankful the season is nearly over as their side continue to limp over the finish line.

Saturday’s 3-0 reverse at Brentford was their seventh defeat from their past 10 Premier League matches, leaving them down in 15th place in the table and still to be absolutely sure of survival.

Their tally of 40 points should be enough, but if all the sides below them win their games in hand they could face a nervy run-in.

It all proved too much for a section for the visiting supporters on Saturday, who turned on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning”.

To highlight the fine margins at play in the Premier League Brentford began the day level on points with the Saints but the win – their sixth from nine matches - lifts them up to 12th and just a point outside the top 10.

It was a fully deserved victory, too, which was never really in doubt after Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa put them 2-0 up inside 77 first-half seconds.

It means they can start planning for the summer with their top-flight status secure, with a new contract for the already talismanic Christian Eriksen likely to be high on Thomas Frank’s to-do list.