Kilmarnock v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Having won both of their two league matches under Stuart Kettlewell, Motherwell are looking to win three in succession in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since September 2021 under Graham Alexander.

Kilmarnock have picked up 91% of their Premiership points this season at home (21/23), the highest ratio of any side.

In his previous job as Ross County manager, Kettlewell faced Kilmarnock five times, winning one, losing two and drawing two.