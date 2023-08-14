West Ham boss David Moyes has welcomed the arrival of experienced Premier League player and England international James Ward-Prowse.

The Hammers completed the deal on Monday and Moyes said: "I’m delighted to bring a player of James’ quality and experience to West Ham United.

"He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

"His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us – he’ll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch.

"We’re excited to get him up and running, for what will be another busy season on both the domestic and European front."