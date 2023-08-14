Killie 'more than ready' for Celtic - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has told his players they should be confident ahead of their cup clash with Celtic, because he is.

Killie are unbeaten in six matches this season and followed up their opening cinch Premiership win over Rangers with a goalless draw against Hearts at Tynecastle which might have been even more fruitful had they taken one of several good chances.

They now face the treble winners at Rugby Park on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup second round.

“I am confident, I have said that to the players," McInnes said.

“Celtic have a fantastic cup record and I was disappointed and made my opinion heard when we won our group and drew them. It wasn’t the tie we wanted but right now it feels like a good tie for us.

“Rugby Park will be jam-packed, it will be a brilliant atmosphere, and I think the players should go into the game with a lot of confidence.“And it’s a brilliant cup-tie to look forward to, even this early in the season.

“The level of performance the team have put in gives us real encouragement.

"We know Celtic will be huge favourites, not only for the tie but the whole competition.

“But I feel the team is more than ready for these types of games.”