Spurs have not won at home in the league since Boxing Day and take on struggling Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

Antonio Conte picked the same XI to face Middlesbrough that won so convincingly against Leeds, but lost the game in extra time.

So who should come in to freshen up the side? Would you give Steven Bergwijn a chance in the starting XI? And, if Lucas Moura is fit, does he replace Dejan Kulusevski?

It's up to you how you approach it - you can pick the side you want Conte to choose or select the players you think he will go for.

Either way, it's time to pick your Spurs team to face Everton