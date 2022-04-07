Hodgson on injuries, relegation battle and Leeds

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford host Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Hodgson says he has a "fully fit squad" for Saturday, adding: "It's quite incredible the work the doctors and the physios have done here this late in the season."

  • On the relegation battle, he said: "The gap between Burnley, Everton, Watford and Norwich is not enormous. If we're going to survive, we've got to win games."

  • He described opponents Leeds as a "good" side, who "have had some very good results under the new manager Jesse Marsch".

  • Despite being captured this week on social media getting an assist for Pedro in training, he says he "rarely kicks the ball these days" and he added: "I'm not as good a kicker of the ball as I thought I once was, after an ankle injury. But this must have been an aberration."

  • He says he needs to see a "similar performance" to the Southampton and Liverpool games this weekend.

