Was letting Giakoumakis go the right move?

We asked for your reaction to Giorgos Giakoumakis leaving Celtic to join Atlanta United.

Here are some of your thoughts:

John: I believe if a player wants to leave then the club should grant it but I would have preferred him to go in the summer. If Kyogo gets injured GG was the most able backup, but best wishes to him.

Stephen: Absolutely crazy. He is a player for the future, a proven goal scorer and you let him go.

Benny: Sad to see him leave as he is a proven goal scorer and never got the game time he deserved. Still the manager has got to be trusted in these situations as he knows best what has gone on.

David: Wishing him great success in his new career, he has been a great player for us and we are going to miss him, but we all wish him well.

Michael: I was absolutely gutted about GG leaving Celtic he was a brilliant back up for us and he proved it last season but I do trust Ange and Celtic's choices. I’m really looking forward to when the team is properly complete - it’s going to be really exciting to see the rest of this season and all of next.