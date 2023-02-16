Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Mikel Arteta is proving to be our cult hero this season with the progress we have made in such a short space of time.

From being in relegation form last season to now sitting at the top of the table with intentions and our focus being on winning the Premier League after 19 years.

Arteta’s tactics and mentality has won over the players’ belief and us as fans too. Arteta has been faced with a volatile journey so far as Arsenal manager but is proving why he is our cult hero.

Arteta has had great leadership qualities from when he was a player for us at Arsenal, captaining us, including when we won the Community Shield.

