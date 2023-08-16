'A really positive day' - new podcast assesses Bournemouth's start

On this week's brand new Bournemouth podcast, BBC Radio Solent commentators Jordan Clark and Kris Temple give their assessment on Saturday's opening draw with West Ham United.

Temple: "A really positive day all round and I really enjoyed the day. It would have been harsh if Bournemouth had not got anything.

"We saw a Bournemouth team have nearly two-thirds of the possession, numbers they have not had for a long time. I'll be surprised if every team lets them have that.

"The defensive line was particularly high too, which is going to be great to see. I liked the look of that. People could see they were just waiting for their moment."

Clark: "Joe Rothwell was given man of the match and he was everywhere. I know he gave the ball away for the goal, but I think with the way [Andoni] Iraola plays, those mistakes are going to happen.

"Hopefully they will be on the front foot enough times to correct them and will get it right eventually."

Which player was "a pleasant surprise"? And what new features make Vitality Stadium look "a bit more Premier League"?

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds