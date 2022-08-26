David Moyes says Sunday's game against Aston Villa is the perfect opportunity to kickstart the Hammers' season and get the club back on track in "trying to be one of the big clubs".

In his pre-match press conference, Moyes said: "We're piecing a lot of things together at the moment and we're getting ready for a tough game against Aston Villa.

"We'll do everything we can to get started at Villa. We need good performances to get results and, at the moment, the performances haven't been good enough to get results. We're seeing signs of it improving.

"The challenge for us is aiming at the top but at the moment we've got a job to do. We want to get the win at Villa and we'll certainly try to do that.

"I'm really pleased with how we've brought the club on over the last two-and-a-half years. We've really knuckled down, kept at it, and the players have been fantastic.

"We're trying to be one of the big clubs. We want to be a big club in the transfer market. The club does a lot of big work in the community, in east London. But ultimately, the results are what drive it all."

Moyes says summer signing Gianluca Scamacca is getting closer to starting a first Premier League game after scoring his second goal for the club in Thursday's win over Viborg.

"He's been knocking on the door for a while," said Moyes. "It's not just his fitness to get him ready, it's getting him ready for Premier League football. It's a big chance.

"We have to try and look at him and see where we think the right games are to play him in at the moment, when the right opportunity comes around.

"But is he getting ready? Yes, he's getting much closer to fitness now."