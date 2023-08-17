West Ham have alternated between winning (4) and then not winning (D2 L2) in their last eight Premier League home games against Chelsea, drawing 1-1 in this exact fixture last season.

Chelsea have won 149 Premier League London derby matches and could be the second side to reach 150 in the competition, after Arsenal.

The Hammers have lost 11 of their last 16 Premier League London derbies (W2 D3), with both wins in that time coming against Fulham last season. They have lost more London derbies in the Premier League than any other side (119).

Chelsea lost 10 away Premier League games in the 2022-23 season, their most in a season since 1997-98 (11). They have, however, won their first away league game in six of the last seven seasons, losing the other 4-0 to Man Utd in 2019-20.