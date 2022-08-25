Parker on Solanke, Brooks and signings
- Published
Scott Parker has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dominic Solanke could be in line for a return to the Bournemouth side but Parker is waiting for him to train on Friday.
Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell remain unavailable, although Fredericks is closest to a return. Ryan Lowe is back in training after sickness.
Parker is cautious on the fitness timetable of David Brooks but admits he is “definitely not” ruling out the Wales midfielder recovering in time to play at the World Cup.
On the possibility of new arrivals: “We need bodies through the door to evolve as a football club. Days are going by and it’s been pretty tricky.”