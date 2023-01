Tottenham have signed Chelsea teenager Jude Soonsup-Bell on a deal until June 2025.

The 19-year-old progressed through the Blues youth ranks from Under-13s to make his senior debut in a Carabao Cup fixture against Brentford in December 2021.

In November 2020, he became the first Chelsea player in 59 years to score four goals in an FA Youth Cup game against Barnsley.

The forward will join the Spurs Development Squad.