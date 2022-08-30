Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Manchester City are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund over Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

City boss Pep Guardiola refused to rule out the prospect of City doing more business in the current transfer window when he spoke to the media on Tuesday lunchtime.

And it is understood Akanji has been identified as someone who could bolster City’s defensive ranks.

The 27-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract.

With Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake both currently injured, Guardiola feels he needs another central defender.

No deal for Akanji has been agreed but it is likely the player would cost around €17.5m (£15m).